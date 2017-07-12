I'll Never Marry Again - Idris Elba

Related Stories Idris Elba is all smiles on the cover of Essence magazine’s August issue, but women who were hoping to become Mrs. Elba some day are likely in tears.



The 44-year-old actor says he’s done with the institution of marriage and doesn’t think he’ll ever put a ring on another woman’s finger.



“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so,” Elba tells the magazine. “Yeah, I don’t think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

