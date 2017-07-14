Bride Kills Herself After Husband Makes Her Take Virginity Tests

Related Stories A man has been charged with driving his wife to suicide over claims he allegedly forced her to take repeated virginity tests - then refused to believe the results and demanded a second bride.



Rajabbi Khurshed, 18, took a lethal dose of vinegar 40 days after her arranged marriage to 24-year-old Zafar Pirov, in Tajikistan.



Ms Khurshed's devastated family say Pirov demanded a second bride as he refused to believe she was virgin - despite numerous humiliating virginity tests.

