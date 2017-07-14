Prince Harry and Harry Styles Hit the Red Carpet

Related Stories Prince Harry — fresh from helping his grandmother Queen Elizabeth host the Spanish royals during their state visit — and singer Harry Styles joined forces in London’s West End on Thursday at the world premiere of the new WWII movie Dunkirk.



Dunkirk, which hits theaters on July 21, is directed by Dark Knight‘s Christopher Nolan and features Styles in his debut feature acting role, along with Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.