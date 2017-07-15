Mel B 'Ordered To Pay husband Stephen Belafonte $40,000 per Month'

Related Stories Mel B has been ‘ordered to pay’ estranged husband Stephen Belafonte a reported £30,529 ($40,000) a month, despite 'squandering' the bulk of her multi-million pound fortune during their 10-year marriage.



A Los Angeles judge is understood to have granted film producer Belafonte’s request for emergency spousal support to cover basic amenities including food, housing and phone bills.



According to the website the order also includes a separate £106,813 ($140,000) payment for his legal fees as their acrimonious divorce proceedings continue.





