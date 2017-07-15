 

Germany Confirms Two Nationals Killed In Egypt Attack
 
15-Jul-2017  
Two German female tourists were stabbed to death Friday in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, German officials confirmed Saturday.

Four other foreigners were wounded in the attack.
 
 

