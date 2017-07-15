 

Three Dead As Blaze Tears Through Hawaii High-Rise
 
15-Jul-2017  
At least three people were killed in a massive fire at a Honolulu high-rise Friday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.
The blaze began around 2:15 p.m.

Hawaiian time (8:15 p.m. ET) on the 26th floor of the Marco Polo Apartments, a 538-unit building that houses condominiums and apartments on Kapiolani Boulevard, Caldwell said.
 
 

Source: CNN
 
 

