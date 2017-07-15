Pre-Season Report: Chelsea 8 Fulham 2

file Related Stories Antonio Conte’s side took its first competitive steps of pre-season on Saturday with an entertaining win over neighbours Fulham at Cobham.



There were goals galore as the champions played our first game of the 2017/18 campaign, watched by Tiemoue Bakayoko, whose signing was announced just minutes before kick-off.

Read Full Story .... www.chelseafc.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.