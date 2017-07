Related Stories Victoria Beckham is at the centre of an extraordinary row over her part in designing a special edition of the Range Rover.



Gerry McGovern, 61, design director at Land Rover, which makes the cars, has accused the former Spice Girl-turned-fashionista of exaggerating her role at the launch of a special VB Evoque, where she claimed: ‘I’ve designed a car that I want to drive, a car I think [husband] David wants to drive.’











