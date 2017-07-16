Miranda Kerr Shares First Pictures From Backyard Wedding To Evan Spiegel

Related Stories Miranda Kerr's backyard wedding to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel was tasteful and intimate - with just 45 friends and family watching as the couple exchanged their vows.



But the pared back guest list didn't stop Miranda Kerr from creating the day of her dreams - with the Australian model opening up about her May nuptials in the new edition of U.S. Vogue.











Read Full Story .... Dailymail >>> :







Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.