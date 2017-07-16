Woman Brutally Beaten With Hockey Sticks By In-Laws For Giving Birth To A GIRL

|
Video footage shows the shocking moment an Indian woman was viciously beaten by her in-laws for giving birth to a girl amid a dowry dispute.
The disturbing clip, taken from the top of a flight of stairs, shows the woman screaming as she is lashed with hockey sticks from the front and back by two men, her brother in law and one of his friends.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Meena Kashyap, was beaten last week after her husband's family out she had made a previous violence complaint in April, local reports say.
