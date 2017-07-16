Roger Federer Is The Undisputed Best Ever After His Wimbledon Rriumph

Related Stories He kissed the trophy like an old flame which, in many ways, it is. Eight times he has won it.



Eight times he has stood on Centre Court, drinking in a moment like this. He turned to his courtside entourage, then the rest of the arena, arms aloft, his genius now undisputed.



Roger Federer is officially the greatest player Wimbledon has seen. His 19 open era titles are already a record for the men's game; this victory moved him finally past Pete Sampras, once the king of SW19. No more. This is Federer's turf now, and not for the first time, he reduced a final opponent to tears.