The Middletons Are No Different To The Kardashians...

Related Stories Spotted yet again at Wimbledon among a host of celebrities yesterday, the Middletons were doing a good job of confirming their status as one of Britain’s most famous families.



But not everybody is impressed with their frequent public appearances, it seems.



For the family have been compared to the Kardashians – by the Duchess of Cambridge’s anti-royal Labour MP.



Emma Dent Coad – whose Kensington constituency in London includes Kensington Palace, where Kate lives with Prince William – said the Middletons were like the American reality TV family because they have become like ‘film stars’.





