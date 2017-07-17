'Trump Is Deporting Our Parents'

Related Stories The four Duarte children were getting ready for school when their parents were arrested and taken into custody by US Border Control.



The eldest, 19-year-old Francisco Junior, was left in charge of his 12-year-old twin sisters and teenage brother.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.