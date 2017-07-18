Shocking New Sex Allegations Made Against R. Kelly

Related Stories Notorious R&B star R. Kelly has been accused of keeping a number of women in homes in Chicago and Atlanta as members of a sex-obsessed, abusive cult.



The stunning allegations made against the 50-year-old - whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - are part of a bombshell report by Buzzfeed News, which cites interviews with former members of the performer's inner circle and parents of girls as young as 19 who are with Kelly.



The website spoke to Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee - all former members of Kelly's entourage - about the sort of treatment endured by young women who find themselves pulled into the singer's orbit.

