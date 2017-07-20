OJ Simpson Caught Masturbating In Prison Cell... Parole May Be In Jeopardy

Related Stories OJ Simpson could be denied parole after he was caught pleasuring himself in his cell - strictly verboten in federal prisons in the U.S. - a prison source has told Dailymail.com.



'OJ is facing a disciplinary hearing after being written up for masturbating in his prison cell,' said the source. 'He was caught by a female corrections officer making her normal rounds in late June.'



Dailymail.com confirmed with Lovelock Correctional Center that it does employ female corrections officers.



When OJ, now 70, goes in front of the Nevada Department of Corrections Parole Board on Thursday, he still won't have faced a disciplinary hearing for the masturbation charge, which, says the source, could pose a problem for him.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.