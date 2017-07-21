 

White House Press Secretary Resigns
 
21-Jul-2017  
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has quit, reportedly in protest at a shake-up of the communications team.

Mr Spicer stepped down because he was unhappy with President Donald Trump's appointment of a new communications director, reports the New York Times.
 
 

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :   



Source: BBC
 
 

