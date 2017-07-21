Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behaviour'

Related Stories Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in China, according to Beijing's Culture Bureau.



In a statement, the ministry said it was not appropriate to allow in entertainers who have engaged in "bad behaviour."

