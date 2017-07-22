 

Donald Trump Insists He Has 'Complete Power' To Pardon
 
22-Jul-2017  
US President Donald Trump has insisted he has the "complete power" to pardon people, amid reports he is considering presidential pardons for family members, aides and even himself.

A Democratic Party spokesman has called the reports "extremely disturbing".
 
 

Source: BBC
 
 

