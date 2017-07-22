Sharon Stone, 59, Shows Off Her Incredible Figure

Related Stories Sharon Stone may be turning 60 next year but she has the looks and figure of a woman half her age.



The Basic Instinct actress showed off her stunning frame in a bright blue bikini as she sunned herself on a family boating trip in Montana yesterday.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Source: Thesun.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.