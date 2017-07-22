Home Alone Actor Dies Aged 71

John Heard Related Stories The actor John Heard, best known for his role in the Home Alone films, has died at the age of 71.



Heard was found dead on Friday in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California, according to celebrity news website TMZ.

