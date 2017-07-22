 

Home Alone Actor Dies Aged 71
 
22-Jul-2017  
John Heard
 
 
The actor John Heard, best known for his role in the Home Alone films, has died at the age of 71.

Heard was found dead on Friday in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California, according to celebrity news website TMZ.
 
 

Read Full Story .... HERE >>>   



Source: BBC
 
 

