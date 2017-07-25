4 Yr-Old Cries When New Stepmom Reads Him Vows During Wedding

Related Stories Are you the type of person who gets emotional at weddings? Well, make room for 4-year-old Gage Newville.



Gage’s father, US Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville, married Senior Airman Emily Leehan on Saturday, and while the couple stood at the altar, Leehan read Gage a list of vows she had written just for him. The emotional moment was captured on camera..

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.