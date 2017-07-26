Princess Diana’s Brother: ‘I Was Lied To’ Over Funeral

Related Stories Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer says he was lied to about Prince William and Prince Harry wanting to walk behind their mother's coffin.



He told the Today programme it was a "bizarre and cruel thing" for the princes to do and the funeral procession was "the most horrifying half an hour of my life".

