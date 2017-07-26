Man Who Named Dog After President Cleared

Related Stories Charges have been dropped against a 41-year-old Nigerian man who named his dog after President Muhammadu Buhari.



Joachim Iroko, a market trader also known as Joe Fortemose Chinakwe, was arrested in 2016 accused of conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.