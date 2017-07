Related Stories From the adoption of her first child to dealing with menopause, Angelina Jolie is opening up about her life in a wide-ranging, candid new interview.



While the actress, 42, divulged few details about her split from Brad Pitt earlier this year, she did offer insight into the effect it has had on her family, and how they’ve been coping since.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.