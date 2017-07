Related Stories Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of the former Uzbek president Islam Karimov, has been detained by officials investigating allegations of fraud and money laundering, the Uzbekistan prosecutor’s office has said.



Karimova, 45, was a prominent socialite, fashion designer and singer. She disappeared from public view in 2014 after apparently falling out with her father, who was Uzbekistan’s dictator for 27 years until his death from a stroke in September 2016.

