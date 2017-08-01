Malawai Ex-President Wanted By Police

Related Stories Former president Joyce Banda would surrender to police once a warrant of arrest is served on her, her spokesperson has said following disclosure by Malawi police of an arrest warrant over alleged abuse of office and money laundering offences over a two-year period when she was in office.



Andekuche Chamthuya, Banda’s spokesperson, said his office is yet to get the warrant of arrest which the police say has been issued.

Read Full Story .... nyasatimes.com >>> :







Source: nyasatimes.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.