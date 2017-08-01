Mom of 2 Dies After Getting Butt Implants

Related Stories A mom of two died of toxic butt implants, her family says.



Latesha Bynum of Harlem, New York went to a Manhattan doctor for butt implants on July 15, and became fatally sick soon after, according to CBS New York.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.