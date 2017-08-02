Husband Allegedly ‘Snapped’ and Killed Wife After She Asked for Divorce

Related Stories It was a shocking sight: On July 25, Kristy Manzanares, a 39-year-old mother-of-three, was found lying on the floor of her cruise ship cabin with a severe head wound and was pronounced dead by medical personnel minutes later.



Her alleged killer was her husband of 18 years, 39-year-old Kenneth Manzanares.

Read Full Story .... People >>> :







Source: People Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.