Prisoners Escape Using Peanut Butter

Related Stories Twelve inmates escaped from a prison in Alabama after using peanut butter to trick a guard into unlocking a door that led outside, police say.



The men fled the facility after confusing a new member of staff by smearing the peanut butter over a number on an exit door.

