Kenyan Election Official 'Tortured To Death'

Chris Msando Related Stories The Kenyan election official whose body was found earlier this week had been severely tortured and strangled to death, an autopsy has found.



Chris Msando had deep scratches and cuts on his back and hands, the chief government pathologist said.

Read Full Story .... HERE >>> :







Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.