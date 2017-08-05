White House Forced To Admit To Multiple Trump Lies

Related Stories The President of the United States of America is a pathological liar.



The White House was forced to essentially admit that at least three of Trump’s recent statements were lies:



-I consulted with generals before issues transgender military ban on Twitter.

-A boy scout official called me and told me my speech was the greatest ever.

-The Mexican president called me and said I’m doing a great job on immigration.

