Runaway German Schoolgirl, 16, Faces Execution For Joining ISIS

Related Stories This is the moment a German schoolgirl was found hiding in war-torn Mosul having fled from Germany to join ISIS.



Jihadi bride Linda Wenzel, 16, was filmed by an Iraqi soldier when she was dragged, filthy, dazed and wounded in her arm, from the former terror stronghold.









Read Full Story .... Dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Source: Dailymail.co.uk Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.