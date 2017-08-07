 

 Home   >   Foreign   >   News   >   201708   >   President Uhuru Kenyatta Hopes To Secure A Second Term





President Uhuru Kenyatta Hopes To Secure A Second Term
 
<< Prev  |  
 
07-Aug-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
 
Related Stories
 
President Uhuru Kenyatta is running for a second shot at leading Kenya.

Uhuru, as he is known, took office in 2013 following a disputed election.
 
 

Read Full Story .... Aljazeera >>> :   



Source: Aljazeera
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 