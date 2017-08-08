Clash Of Cultures.... As Journalists From 25 Countries Gather In Beijing

Related Stories 64 Journalists drawn from some 25 selected countries across the world have converged in Beijing, China, for this year’s Training Seminar on Radio Broadcasting Techniques for Developing Countries.



Participating countries include technical personnel in the field of Radio and TV from Zimbabwe, Congo, Dominican Republic, Pakistan, Turkey, Mauritius, Uganda, Cuba, Palestine, South-Sudan, Comoros Island, Ethiopia, Malawi, Tonga, Sudan, Eritrea, Botswana, Korea Republic, Grenada, Myanmar, South Africa, Jamaica, Venezuela and Ghana.



Organized by the China Radio & TV Co For International Techno-Economic Cooperation (CRTV), media practitioners are being taken through courses in Radio & Television Network Broadcast System, Digital Recording Technology, Chinese Digital Broadcast, Satellite Transmission System, Broadcasting Equipment Maintenance, Digital Audio Broadcasting, Digital Radio Technology, Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcasting (DTMB), Disk-based Media Asset Management System and Application of New Technology.



In addition to the lectures, and in order to make participants learn more about China as well as the strength of the country's culture, the 30-day training seminar which ends on 30th August, will see these senior journalists from around the world, touring the offices of CCTV and China Radio International, as well as specially arranged visits to Yantai and Weihai Radio and TV stations.



In his welcome address, Vice-General Manager of CRTV, Mr Han Feng, disclosed that the CRTV Training Center, sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, has organized such Seminars and Training courses since 2000.



“More than 1,400 official and technical personnel from over 100 countries (in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Oceania), have participated in these training courses...



Most of these trainees have become the backbones of their various radio and television networks, with some gaining promotions to higher administrative or managerial positions,” he revealed.









He urged the participants to use the days ahead to forge closer relations with each other and build networks to enhance their capacity.



It is the expectation of the organisers that at the end of the month-long training course, the visits and exchanges, participants would have a better insight not only into the achievements of the Chinese reform and open-up policy, but also gain a comprehensive understanding of the Chinese Broadcast Television networks in China and beyond; and further impart unto others the acquired knowledge for greater works in the future.



CRTV is the only professional state-level company in the field of Radio and TV in China. Since its establishment some 50years ago, CRTV has conducted more than 1000 items of design and construction in broadcasting and television domain at home and abroad. Source: From: Nana Kwadwo Asante/Peacefmonline.com (Beijing, China) Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.