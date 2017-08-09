Sasha Obama Spotted Kissing A Boy

Related Stories In and of itself, this sighting was not especially surprising; not when the Obamas are from the Windy City and not when 16-year olds such as Sasha Obama are typically fans of socializing in this manner.



But a fellow attendee snapped photos of Sasha talking intimately with some guy allegedly named "Matt" not long after meeting him.

Read Full Story .... Hollywoodlife >>> :







Source: Hollywoodlife Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.