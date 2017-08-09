Queen Elizabeth Names Prince William and Kate Middleton King and Queen

Related Stories What a royal family shake-up! Queen Elizabeth has officially named her beloved grandson Prince Williamand his wife, Kate Middleton, the next King and Queen of England, according to Life & Style magazine. Unfortunately, this means the Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, has officially been skipped over in the British monarchy's line of succession.



"Her Majesty realized that William and Kate are the future. She has spent 65 years making sure that the House of Windsor survives, and she sees William and Kate as having the energy and star quality to do the job in a modern world. Queen Elizabeth will always do what is best for the long-term health of the monarchy," a palace insider recently told the entertainment news magazine.

