World Athletics Championship 2017: Botswana's sprinter is made to run alone after he contracted norovirus 

Related Stories Isaac Makwala has booked his place in the semi-final of the 200metres at the World Athletics Championship with a time of 20.20seconds.



The athlete had no option but to make the solo run after being barred from the initial qualifying race after contracting norovirus.



Makwala was prevented from running in Monday's opening 200m heat and Tuesday's 400m final after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of competitors.

