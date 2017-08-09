Azealia Banks Goes Naked

Related Stories Azealia Banks recently had a photo shoot for her new song Escapades and she just released some photos from the shoot.



In the photos, Azealia was completely nude, save for nipple pasties, and jewelries adorning her wrists and neck. She revealed that the inspiration for the nude photos came from watching her mum perform her chores naked while she was growing up. She says she remembers growing up with women in her family who let their pubic hair grow out.

Read Full Story .... lindaikejisblog.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.