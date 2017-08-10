'I Can't Breathe Or Smell Anymore After Nose Job...

Related Stories She's made a shocking transformation from her sweet 2010 appearance on The X Factor as Chloe Mafia.



But Chloe, now known by the surname Khan but born Chloe Heald, appeared on This Morning on Thursday to reveal the devastating side effects her extreme plastic surgery makeover has left her with.



Revealing she has spent £100k on surgeries which include a nose job, lip enhancement, breast augmentation, liposuction, and bottom enlargement (known as Brazilian Butt Lift), the 24-year-old admitted the rhinoplasty has left her unable to smell or breath properly.





Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.