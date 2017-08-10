Kenya Election 2017: AU And Commonwealth Say Poll Credible

Related Stories Foreign observers have expressed confidence in Kenya's electoral process, despite opposition leader Raila Odinga's claim of massive fraud.



African observers described Tuesday's poll as credible, while former US Secretary of State John Kerry said its integrity remained intact.

