Man Deliberately Buys Overweight Girlfriend A Small Ring

Chloe Cooper, 23, from Undy in South Wales, told how her former boyfriend, who was five years older than her, told her 'you can wear it when you lose weight' during a failed proposal attempt.



The pair later split and Chloe is now more than 4 stone and four dress sizes slimmer at 10 stone 12 lbs, happily engaged to her new partner.



Chloe, who works as a gym membership consultant and is now a svelte size 12, has battled weight issues all her life and told how as a child she would 'raid the snack box' if she was upset or bored.



