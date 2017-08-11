Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Trolls Who Mum-Shamed Her Over Cute Instagram Photo Of Saint

Related Stories Kim Kardashian has hit back at trolls who tried to mum-shame her over photos of her son Saint in the "wrong" car seat.



The reality star was accused of failing to put her one-year-old tot in the correct rear-facing seat as she shared an image of Saint appearing to sit in a forward-facing seat.

Read Full Story .... thesun.co.uk >>> :







Source: The Sun Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.