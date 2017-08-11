Egg Scandal Affecting Over 15 Countries

library image Related Stories Fifteen EU countries as well as Hong Kong and Switzerland have received eggs contaminated with the insecticide fipronil, the European Commission says.



The commission will hold a meeting with ministers and regulators on 26 September. Source: BBC