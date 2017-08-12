Pain For Usain! Bolt Pulls Up Injured In His Last Major Race

Related Stories Usain Bolt's track career ended in agony today as he pulled up injured in the 4x100m relay - while Great Britain stormed to a sensational victory.





The sprint legend grimaced in agony and collapsed on the track on the final straight as the home team raced to victory in the thrilling final at the World Championships in London.



The British quartet of CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pipped the United States to gold in a world-leading 37.47 seconds. The USA took silver in 37.52secs and Japan the bronze.



It was a sad end to the Jamaican's spectacular career, which has seen him win 19 global gold medals – eight Olympic victories and 11 from the World Championships.

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.