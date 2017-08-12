Newborn Baby Girl Dies Just Days After Contracting Herpes From Someone Who Kissed Her

file Related Stories It should be the happiest of times for Shane and Nicole Sifrit. Just 18 days ago they welcomed their baby girl Mariana – their first child together.



But the couple from Iowa have tragically announced their infant daughter has died. Her death is being linked to a herpes infection likely contracted through a kiss.



On July 7, the new parents happily exchanged wedding vows in front of friends and family. But just two hours later their six-day-old daughter was rushed to the hospital.

Read Full Story .... scubby.com >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.