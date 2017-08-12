WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: Moment Crowd Flees As Car Accelerates Towards Them 

Witnesses have described the terrifying moment a car accelerated towards and plowed into a crowd of people protesting at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville Saturday, killing one.
Screams rang out as the Dodge Charger careened into anti-fascist demonstrators, throwing bodies into the air, before reversing at high speed.
Witness Nic McCarthy told C-VILLE Weekly: 'There was someone in a dark vehicle that sped, very quickly, down this road and rammed into the crowd.
'People... He backed up and he went back in again.'