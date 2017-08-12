 

'I Don't Think Rooney Uses His Mind Much' - Wife
 
12-Aug-2017  
It’s tougher than you might think, being the wife of a football star. True, the relentless holidays, expansive collection of designer clothes and the luxurious mega mansions sound agreeable.

But spare a thought for Coleen Rooney. Because the downside, as she explains with barely concealed exasperation, is clear: you have to live with Wayne.

While her husband, the former England captain, is one of the most talented stars of the past decade, with a rumoured £82 million fortune to boot, it turns out he’s no help at all around the home.

For, when it comes to taking out the bins he’s nowhere to be seen. And if she needs a letter posted? Forget it.
 
 

Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :   



 
 

