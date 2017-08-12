Money Walks! Abramovic's Divorce Predicted To Be The World's Most Expensive

Related Stories Roman Abramovich this week announced he is to separate from his third wife after 10 years of marriage - in a move which could potentially spark the world's most expensive divorce.



The Russian oligarch, 50, who is worth £7billion, and his magazine editor wife Dasha Zhukova, 36, have 'amicably' agreed to part ways, but will continue to work together for their joint businesses and two children.



Discussing the potential cost of the impending divorce, Ayesha Vardag, President of family law firm Vardags, said that everything Abramovich built during his 10-year marriage will be shared equally with Dasha.





