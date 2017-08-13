Mission Impossible 6: Tom Cruise Injures Himself While Filming

Related Stories He's a Hollywood action man who takes pride in performing his own stunts.



But daredevil Tom Cruise came unstuck after he injured himself during a failed building jump stunt while filming Mission: Impossible 6 in London on Sunday.



Video footage has emerged showing the esteemed actor, 55, taking a gigantic leap off some rigging and onto a rooftop while attached to a harness, but his jump appears to fall short and he crashes into the side of a building.

