Related Stories Manchester United fans went wild on Sunday afternoon after discovering manager Jose Mourinho has treated himself to a new tattoo.



The 54-year-old got his first and only other tattoo done four years ago when he paid £80 to have 'Tami', the nicknames of his wife Matilde Faria, and his children etched on his wrist.



And the Portuguese tactician has opted for his new tattoo to be placed in a very similar position.











Read Full Story .... dailymail.co.uk >>> :







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.